Bakesters is a Delicious Addition to the Community

For some time now, the community has been eagerly anticipating the opening of Bakesters Donuts & Bakery in Price. On Saturday, a grand opening event was hosted to welcome this delicious addition.

The Carbon County Chamber of Commerce was joined by a plethora of hungry patrons for the celebration, filling their bellies and enjoying the atmospheric presence inside the establishment. CJ McManus of the chamber shared that owners Bernadette and Paul Riddle have been working hard to bring the shop and everything inside to the community.

Paul shared that Bakesters has been a dream of theirs for a while. They started a few years back, but met with challenges due to the pandemic. They began again recently and it took about 18 months to get it all together. They are proud to do what they do and share what they love.

Those that visit Bakesters will be able to choose from a variety of delicious donuts, cookies, brownies, sandwiches and more, as well as coffee, soda or milk. Bakesters is located at 1181 East Main Street inside the Castle Rock Square and can be contacted at (435) 637-2253.