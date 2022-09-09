Balance Rock Eatery’s Alfredo Guzman Recognized

Balance Rock Eatery, located on Helper’s Historic Main Street, is well-known for its delicious food. This was brought to attention when the Carbon County Tourism Super Service Award was presented for the month of September.

This took place at the Carbon County Commission meeting on Wednesday evening, with tourism specialist Tina Grange presenting the award. She began by reading the nomination, which stated that Alfredo works in the kitchen at the eatery and every plate he sends out is meticulous.

It was stated that any time he gets a chance, though busy, he will greet customers and ask how their food is with a smile on his face. He was credited as a real example of putting in the effort and hard work.

With this stated, Grange invited Alfredo Guzman, chef at Balance Rock Eatery, to the podium to receive his recognition. He thanked all for the honor before he was awarded with his certificate and a gift card.