Bank of Utah Kicks Off Sweepstakes with a Chance to Win Mortgage or Rent Payments for a Year

Press Release

Bank of Utah is making a national Home For The Holidays sweepstakes available to its customers with a chance for one person to win a grand prize of up to $15,000 in free mortgage or rent payments for 2021.

“We know nothing can make up for the challenges that 2020 has presented to our customers,” said Douglas L. DeFries, Bank of Utah president. “But, with the season of giving fast-approaching, we wanted to do our part by brightening their spirits with this contest.”

In addition to the national grand prize, sponsored by Aptivada, for free rent or mortgage payments for a year, Bank of Utah is awarding five Utah second place winners with $200 each to go toward paying a monthly utility bill in 2021.

Participants are encouraged to “like” Bank of Utah’s social channels and share the bank’s Home For The Holidays contest posts on social media to receive additional points toward their entry.

To enter the Home For The Holidays sweepstakes, Bank of Utah customers must register at bankofutah.com/homefortheholidays by Dec. 20. The promotion is open to all legal residents of the U.S. and the District of Columbia, who are 21 years of age or older at the time of entry.

For more information, visit Bank of Utah at www.bankofutah.com and @BankofUtah on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.