Bank of Utah Launches “My Utah Is” Photo Contest

Winning photo will receive $500 and be featured in a Bank of Utah billboard ad

Press Release

Locally-owned and operated Bank of Utah is inviting Utahns to enter original color photos of their favorite Utah landscapes, and their friends and family enjoying those landscapes, in the bank’s “My Utah Is” Photo Contest, Aug. 11 through Sept. 11.

The first-place winner will receive $500 and the winning photo will be featured on an electronic billboard. Second place and third place winners will receive $300 and $200, respectively. Photos submitted in the “My Utah Is” contest may be featured in other Bank of Utah advertising and marketing.

“At Bank of Utah we say, ‘Together, We are Utah,’ and what better way to show that than with photos of Utah and Utahns enjoying the state together,” said Douglas L. DeFries, Bank of Utah president. “Our state has an amazing variety of scenic landscapes – majestic mountains with glassy lakes, breathtaking white-water rapids, deserts in bloom, red rock towers and pink sand dunes. And we love to get out and hike, bike, ride, boat, raft and climb in those landscapes. We can’t wait to see Utah’s natural wonders and beauty through your perspective.”

People age 18 and older are encouraged to post their original color photos of Utah landscapes and/or people enjoying Utah landscapes on Bank of Utah’s gallery page from now until Sept. 11. Photos may be in vertical or horizontal orientation. JPEG format is preferred, and photos must be 300 dpi. Photos should not be significantly altered or include properties or structures owned by a third party. Individuals may enter up to three photos. For a complete list of rules and to enter photos, go to https://www.bankofutah.com/events/myutahis. Winners will be announced Sept. 18.

For contest updates, find Bank of Utah and #MyUtahIs on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.