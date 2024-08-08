Barbie Haeck Named August Super Service Award Recipient

The Carbon County Commissioners hosted a regularly scheduled meeting on Wednesday. During this meeting, Economic Development and Tourism Director Shanny Wilson announced the August Tourism Super Service Award recipient.

Wilson stated that she has known the recipient for a couple of years and she is a breath of fresh air. Per the nomination, it stated that Barbie Haeck is the Carbon County Chamber of Commerce (CCCC) Director and is seen throughout the community at different events, or even at the local grocery story, and always has an amazing smile and positive light.

The nominee stated that they do not think that Haeck is told enough how much she is appreciated. She is friendly, knowledgable and is willing to help any time. She is a joy to be around and represents Carbon County, her family and her friends with such grace.

Haeck was thanked for all of the super service experiences she has offered to all. Wilson then said that, personally, she attempts to attend as many events as possible and she sees Haeck at every single one of them.

“Super well deserved, congratulations Barbie,” Wilson stated.

Haeck accepted the award and thanked the commissioners. She stated that she could not do what she does without the CCCC Board, who she credited as being terrific. Haeck concluded by saying that the recognition was really unexpected and she was humbled by all of the kind words.