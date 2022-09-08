Barnett Scores Twice in Loss

ETV News stock photo

The Lady Spartans hosted Richfield on Tuesday afternoon, looking to remain undefeated in the region. The Wildcats had other plans as they scored early and often.

Emery tried to keep pace in the form of two goals from Beka Barnett and two assists from BreElle Parkins, but the Spartans still trailed 3-2 at the break. Emery could not find the equalizer in the second half while Richfield added to its lead to win 4-2.

Emery (3-7, 1-1) will next head to Price to take on Carbon (6-3-1, 1-1) on Thursday.