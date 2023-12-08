Barton Scores 39 in Tough Loss

On Wednesday night, the 3-2 Tintic Miners traveled to Price to face the undefeated Pinnacle Panthers (2-0). Eureka’s Tintic team came out ready to score as they put up 22 points in the first quarter to the Panther’s 13.

Pinnacle slowed the Miners down by the half, but Tintic came out firing again in the third, scoring 22. The score was 57-44, with the Panthers scoring 20 in the quarter. In the fourth quarter, both teams kept it tight, but the Panthers couldn’t seem to go on a run to catch back up. The final score was 71-58 in favor of Tintic in a hard-fought game.

Cole Barton was Pinnacle’s go to scorer, putting up 19 shots. He was very consistent, shooting 68%, going 13-19 on the night. His hands were also ready as he took the ball away for three steals. Sophomore Brody Howell was everywhere, scoring nine points, taking down seven rebounds and two steals. Joey Howell did well passing the ball, getting four assists and a steal.

The Panthers will face Tintic again on Friday at the 1A Basketball Preview in Richfield, hoping for a different result. They will then face Maeser Prep Academy (3-3) on Saturday.