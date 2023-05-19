Basketball Day Camp to be Held Inside the BDAC

By

The USU Eastern women’s basketball coaching staff will be holding a day camp on May 31 and June 1 inside the BDAC. Coaches Chelsey Warburton and Morgan Nelson will use their experience and success in teaching skill development and game speed drills.

The camp is open to both boys and girls from first grade to eighth grade. If your child is interested in learning more about the game of basketball, these two fun-filled days will be an excellent opportunity to enhance and improve their skills.

Please see the flyer above for details on the upcoming camp. Those interested in participating can contact assistant coach Nelson by email at morgan.nelson@usu.edu or by phone at (435) 613-5293.