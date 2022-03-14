Bats Stay Hot

ETV News stock photo by Dusty Butler

On Friday, the Spartans were back on Cheddar Field to welcome North Sanpete to town. Tyler Stilson led off the game for Emery with a single followed by Gannon Ward’s single. Jace Mangum came through with a two-RBI double to put the Spartans on top.

In the top of the second, the Hawks’ Navarette cut the lead in half when he got a hold of one and sent it over the left field fence for a home run. Emery had a good response as Trevin Wakefield and Sean Rogers each singled to start the bottom half. Mason Stilson’s walk then loaded the bases for Tyler S. to single home Emery’s third run. A picked-off runner would erase an eventual run as Ward then ripped one down the right field line for a two-RBI triple. Wade Stilson later brought home Ryker Jensen to complete the five-run inning.

With the same score in the fourth, Ward continued his hot game at the plate with a line drive to center field. He hustled all the way around the bases for an inside-the-park home run. Jensen then doubled and Mangum singled to put runners on the corners for Wade S., who cleared the bases with a double. In the fifth, Jensen sealed the deal with his RBI-single as Emery applied the mercy rule on the Hawks, 11-1.

The Spartans’ pitching was excellence as well. Other than the long ball, Oakley Alton pitched a great game. He finished the five innings with just two hits and one run. He struck out eight batters and only allowed one walk. Ward was a double away from the cycle and led the team with three RBIs alongside Wade S.

Emery (2-0) will now hit the road for the remainder of the month. This week, the Spartans will travel to Sevier County on Friday, where they will play four games in two days.