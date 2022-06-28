Battle 10U is California Bound

Photo courtesy of Rob Smith

Battle 10U (42-2) has been on a tear since the beginning of the year. The team ripped off an incredible 40 straight wins to start the season and will now continue its warpath west. Battle 10U recently won state in Roosevelt and punched its ticket to the Cal Ripken Regional Tournament in Rohnert Park, California.

The regional tournament will take place from July 18-23 and the team is hosting a number of fundraisers in order to make the trip. On July 4 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Battle 10U will be hosting a car wash at JN Auto in Huntington. Players will also be selling raffle tickets for the next several weeks to help cover travel expenses. Prizes include a gun and a guided trip to Grand Teton National Park, among others.

The squad is comprised of Jaxton Smith, Rogdon Rhoten, Alex Martinez, Austin Leonard, Nate Tatton, Callan Donaldson, Mason Powell, Jacee Urban, Jacee Cowley, Jace Bosone and Jack Madrid. In addition, Rob Smith, Derek Martinez and Justin Powell have handled the coaching duties.

Martinez leads the team in batting average with a .514 average in 105 at-bats. Meanwhile, Powell has hit 18 diggers and brought home 69 runs. Powell has also been a starter on the mound, where he has accumulated 84 strikeouts in 39 innings.