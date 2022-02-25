Battle Baseball 10U Dominates at Recent Tournament

Battle Baseball has been working to provide opportunities for advanced baseball for local Carbon and Emery county youngsters. The organization’s 10U team won the Rocky Mountain School of Baseball President’s Day Tournament last week, going undefeated in six games against teams from throughout Utah.

“Battle 10U dominated at the plate, scoring 108 runs during the tournament and only allowing 25 runs to be scored against them,” said Amanda Leonard.

Battle 10U players include Mason Powell, Kash Hanley, Cannon Udy, Jacey Cowley, Jaxton Smith, Alex Martinez, Austin Leonard, Jace Bosone, Nate Tatton, Jack Madrid, Rigdon Rhoten, Callan Donaldson and Jacen Urbankin. The team is coached by Jordan Leonard, Timmy Urbanik, Rob Smith, Darek Martinez and Justin Powell.

“These boys came out ready to play from the first pitch,” said head coach Darek Martinez. “We have a solid defense and great pitching, but the way we were swinging set the tone for the weekend.”

Good luck was also extended to the 11U Battle Team for their upcoming March Madness Tournament and the 8U Battle Team’s participation in spring training.