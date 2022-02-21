Be a Vendor at the Green River Rocks Festival

The 2022 Green River Rocks festival is seeking vendor participation. The vendor market is slated to take place on Saturday, April 2.

“We are happy to announce a partnership with the Bureau of Land Management for this year’s festival, and anticipate an exciting line-up of local paleontologists and geologists for our expert-led field trips,” stated Aurora Smith of the festival. “There are over 2,000 people interested in our event on Facebook, and we can expect several hundred of them at this year’s market.”

This will be in the form of an outdoor market from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. outside of the John Wesley Powell River History Museum. The applications for vendors is now live and the plan is to host a myriad of vendors, such as food trucks, mineral sellers, local artisans, scientific exhibits and more.

To be a vendor at the event, all that are interested must complete an application form, which also features more information for possible questions. “We are looking forward to having you!” concluded Smith.