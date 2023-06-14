Be Heard with the Guiding Our Growth Survey

The Southeastern Utah Association of Local Governments (SEUALG) and the Southeastern Utah Economic Development District (SEUEDD) are sharing the opportunity for all to share their thoughts of Utah’s transportation, water, housing recreation and growth with a Guiding Our Growth survey.

This is a statewide conversation that is being hosted regarding Utah’s future. It is no secret that Utah is home to natural beauties and a plethora of outdoor recreation options. Further than that, the Beehive state is home to strong and connected families and communities and boasts a vibrant economy.

“Many families choose to stay here, generation after generation. Others recognize all that Utah has to offer and choose to move here,” Guiding Our Growth shared. “As long as Utah is a quality place, people will stay and newcomers will arrive. Growth is a part of life when you live in an exceptional state.”

Though growth can be challenging, it is a necessity that brings many benefits. This survey provides the opportunity to join the conversation regarding Utah’s growth and the potential for the future. Opinions on topics such as housing, water, transportation and open space/recreation are needed.