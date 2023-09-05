Be Prepared, Not Scared at the Ferron Emergency Preparedness Fair

Press Release

The Ferron Stake will host the 3rd Annual Emergency Preparedness Fair at the LDS Stake Center located at 555 South 440 West in Ferron on Saturday, Sept. 16. The fair is slated to begin at 9 a.m. until 12:30 p.m., with door prizes and lunch served at 12 p.m. The lunch is sponsored by Castleview Hospital.

This is a free community event. Ferron City will give out free LED headlamps to the first 100 people. The event is for all ages! Enjoy live class demonstrations, exhibits, free food samples, make a free Crisco emergency candle and enjoy the emergency vehicle tours.

The preparedness fair is a great place for the whole family to come and learn about when to do in an emergency in a fun and educational way. There will be safety demonstrations by organizations, including Ken Kraudy and Maralin Hoff from Be Ready Utah, Christine Jensen, MS, CFCS and Rowe Zwanhlen from USU Extension, Eric Anderson from the Southeast Utah Health Department, and Linda White from the Red Cross.

Those in attendance can visit exhibits or attended class demonstrations, including information on basic family emergency planning, awareness and resources, cooking and canning methods, first aid, food storage, water storage, freezer meals made easy, water filtration, and physical health.

Three different class presentations will begin at 9:30 a.m. Liz Unsworth will feature Creating Your Own Pharmacy using herbs and plants found in your back yard. Medical Readiness will be presented by Anderson while Jensen will present on Estate Planning.

Next, 10 a.m. will feature Disaster Psychology by Kraudy and Survival Gardening by Zwalen. A presentation on Storing and Saving Seeds by Zwalen will be at 10:30 a.m. as well as Freezer Meals Made Easy by Cheryl Jensen.

The last presentation is at 11 a.m. by Utah’s own “Earthquake Lady” will show you what to pack in your emergency bag. Hoff, also known as, “Utah’s Earthquake Lady,” will share some tips on how to make your own emergency kits. She travels all over the state of Utah to present on emergency preparedness. She will talk about why it is important for every family member of the household to have a personalized emergency backpack – and don’t forget the family pets.

The exhibits will include information on basic family emergency planning, awareness and resources, cooking and canning methods, first aid, Ham and GMRS radios, food storage, and water storage and filtration.

We would like to thank this year’s sponsors that make this fair possible, including Little Giant Ladder, Magnuson Lumber, Castleview Hospital, Castle Valley Supply, BK’s Stop & Shop, Desertview Federal Credit Union, Pepsi, Sutherlands, Jones Ace Hardware, Emery County Sheriff’s Office, American Red Cross, Be Ready Utah, Southeast Utah Health Department, USU Extension, and Main Street Market.

Disasters in our area do not just include earthquakes. This event will give the community tools to respond to a wide variety of large scale and personal disasters, including fire, flood and basic first aid needs. For more details, contact Emily Neilson, the Ferron Emergency Preparedness Fair Coordinator, at (435) 609-7008.