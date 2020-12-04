Be Vigilant of the Many Scams Circulated During the Holiday Season

The Price City Police Department (PCPD) shared important information this week regarding a number of scams that have cropped up in the area. With the holidays, the number of scams tend to rise and the PCPD wishes the community to be vigilant.

One such scam details a person’s vehicle being located with evidence of a crime. It continues by stating that said individual has a warrant for arrest, but may pay to have the warrant removed. It was stressed that no court or law enforcement agency will ever call to attempt to collect money over the phone for a warrant.

The second scam noted detailed Publisher’s Clearing House or any sweepstakes that calls and advises that the individual has won a large sum but has to purchase gift cards from the store to collect what was won by scratching the gift card numbers off and reading them over the phone.

The third scam that the PCPD explained is prevalent is that a child or grandchild was arrested on a warrant and are able to be released by paying, which the PCPD stated once more that courts and law enforcement would not call and attempt to collect payment over the phone.

Facebook is an easy way for scammers to attempt to take advantage. This particular scam entails messages through Facebook advising of an online program and grants that assist the “old, retired, widowed, disabled” and the like. Money delivery right to a doorstep is promised and the scammer will often use a profile picture of someone known to make the scam appear more valid.

Finally, the last scam explained by the PCPD appears to be the Social Security Administration, calling to inform an individual that their Social Security number was used fraudulently and then asks the person to call a number that attempts to obtain personal information.

The PCPD stated that, in most cases, the individuals that are targeted are elderly and encourage all to talk with their family about the scams. It is also encouraged to call the PCPD if it is felt to be necessary as there have been many in the community that have been taken advantage of and the funds are usually unable to be recovered.

“If it seems too good to be true, it probably is,” stressed the PCPD.

Those that wish to obtain more detailed information on the types of scams being circulated and ways to protect and assist, please click here.