Bear Fire Grows to Over 8,000 Acres

Press Release

The Bear Fire, located about four miles northwest of Helper, Utah, has burned 8,332 acres based on an infrared flight conducted at about 2 a.m. Friday. The fire is 5% contained.

US-6 remains closed Friday morning from milepost 221 near the Emma Park Road junction to milepost 230 near the US-191 junction. The highway will remain closed until at least noon. The need for the closure is being reassessed by fire operations personnel.

Drivers will need to use Emma Park Road and US-191 as an alternate route around the closure and should expect delays in the area. The detour route adds about eight miles (12 minutes) to regular travel and allows drivers to access both directions on US-6. Visit udottraffic.utah.gov , use the UDOT Traffic app or follow @UDOTTRAFFIC on Twitter for updates on road closures.

When the highway does re-open, it is anticipated that the speed limit through the fire area will be reduced and a pilot car will be in use. Drivers should expect delays and plan for additional travel times.

Despite extremely challenging weather conditions Thursday, firefighters were able to hold the fire west of US-6 and keep it from reaching Helper. They will take advantage of Friday’s cooler temperatures and calmer winds to continue firing operations along US-6, securing the fire’s edge along the highway. They will also look for opportunities to engage the fire directly to build containment lines.

The Carbon County Sheriff’s Office issued a pre-evacuation notice Thursday night for 10 residences in northwest Helper based on fire activity and the proximity of firefighting operations. No evacuations have been ordered. The sheriff’s office and firefighters are re-evaluating the need for the pre-evacuation notice this morning.