Bear Fire Growth Slows Significantly

Though the high heat and windy conditions continued throughout Monday night, it was reported that the Bear Fire showed little to no growth. Crews worked to mop up near the Price Recreation Area and many will be relieved to hear that it experienced little damage from the fire.

Previous fuel treatments in that area, including prescribed fires, assisted in mitigating the effects of the fire. Crews reported that while a glow was visible overnight from the Hardscrabble Road and Sowbelly Gulch areas, the fire did not have significant additional spread.

Priorities for Tuesday include placing crews in the area of Robinson Gulch, where they will work to complete line along the southwestern edge of the fire. Crews will also continue to utilize aircrafts to keep the fire on top of the ridge that is along Hardscrabble and Spring Canyon Road.

Preparation of the line north of Spring Canyon Road will be completed to ensure that if conditions dictate, the firefighters will be able to safely conduct burning operations in that area. A strong high pressure system that is holding just south of the fire is resulting in record-high temperatures.

It was reported that the system is anticipated to weaken on Wednesday, which will bring slightly lower temperatures. A red flag warning has been extended over the fire area. The fire is being fought by 394 personnel and has reached 10,932 acres. Bear fire is now 14% contained.