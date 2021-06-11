Bear Fire Line Strengthened, Containment Sits at 65%

On Sunday morning, Utah Fire Info announced that the Bear Fire is sitting at 65% containment while the acreage remains at 12,170.

Crews completed the work of strengthening line in Hardscrabble Canyon on Saturday. According to Utah Fire Info, crews will work on Sunday along the western edge of the fire, mopping up fire line and looking for any areas of interior heat.

“Lines around the fire continue to be tested and hold during strong drown draft winds,” Utah Fire Info shared. “Suppression repair work is active on the Bear Fire. This work includes repairing damage to roads, fences and mitigating hazard trees that may have been impacted by the firefighting efforts.”

This work is expected to continue on Sunday around structures on Ford Ridge Road and in the Price Recreation Area. According to the report, the need for suppression repair activity on other areas of the fire will be assessed on Sunday as well.

A red flag warning due to gusty winds and low humidity is in effect for the Bear Fire through Sunday evening. “Northwest winds will strengthen today as a weak cold front passes through. Temperatures today will reach 93° in lower elevations and near 82° along ridgetops,” Utah Fire Info shared. “The relative humidity levels will be 8-18% for the fire area. Weather conditions will be breezy Monday before winds shift. Critical fire weather conditions may return by mid-week.”

The incident management team on the Bear Fire is also responsible for initial attack on new fires within the fire area. On Saturday, smokejumpers that had been staged at Price Airport responded to a new start in Dry Canyon. The fire was lined and contained at 1.2 acres that same afternoon.

According to the report, there will be an incident management team transition this week between the California Interagency Incident Management Team 10 and an incoming Nevada incident management team