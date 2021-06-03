Bear Fire Meeting Scheduled in Helper

A public meeting will take place in Helper at 7 p.m. on Sunday, June 13 in regard to the Bear Fire. All members of the community are invited to attend the meeting, which will take place at the Rio Theatre.

“You are invited to attend and discuss concerns, ask questions and learn what Incident Command is doing to combat the Bear Fire,” Helper City Mayor Lenise Peterman shared.

The mayor also stated that the meeting will be live streamed through the Utah Fire Info Facebook page.

“Please attend so your concerns may be addressed by these experts in fire containment,” Mayor Peterman shared. “These folks are amazing, competent and professional personnel working in harm’s way to protect you and your families. They do their best to communicate in a timely and accurate manner in a tremendously dynamic situation.”