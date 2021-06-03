Bear Fire Reaches 10,500 Acres, 10% Containment

On Sunday morning, authorities reported that the Bear Fire has reached 10,526 acres. On a positive note, the fire is 10% contained.

“The fire was active until about 12:30 a.m., burning green islands within the existing fire perimeter but not spreading much,” said Sunday’s morning report. “It was most active in Sowbelly Gulch and along Hardscrabble Road.”

If conditions permit, firefighters will likely burn along Spring Canyon Road on Sunday to remove vegetation along that fireline. “Successfully blackening that line is a critical step in protecting the community to the south, and firefighters will actively work today to complete that in advance of the fire,” the report read.

As of Sunday morning, travel on Highway 6 remains open. However, a red flag warning is in effect for the fire area on Sunday due to high temperatures and increased winds.

Fire command is inviting community members to participate in a public meeting on Sunday evening. The meeting will take place at the Rio Theatre in Helper beginning at 7 p.m. Connectivity permitting, command will be live streaming the meeting on the Utah Fire Info Facebook page.

For the most up-to-date fire information, please call (435) 781-2746 between the hours of 7:30 a.m. and 7:30 p.m.