Bear Fire Reaches 65% Containment

Acres Containment Cause Location 12,170 65% Lightning 4 miles NW of Helper, Utah

Yesterday, fire crews on the Bear Fire did a small amount of firing along Hardscrabble Road before adverse weather arrived to complete protection behind Helper. Crews finished working in the Price Recreation Area, falling hazard trees and chipping. They continued cold-trailing and mopping up along the fire above Spring Canyon Road.

A fast-moving storm system is passing through the fire area. Further convective activity could arrive between about 11am and 5pm, bringing strong, erratic winds. These winds can bring any remaining isolated heat sources to life, so crews are walking firelines, carefully mopping up as they go.

Suppression repair is continuing around the fire. During suppression repair, firefighters put in erosion prevention measures and repair any damage to roads, culverts, etc. that we’re damaged during the firefight.

A Red Flag Warning remains in effect today for scattered dry thunderstorms. Predicted winds this afternoon could top 50 mph. The convective activity entering the area is expected to peak this evening, bringing erratic downburst winds which can challenge firefighters.

Firefighters from the Bear Fire are also responsible for assisting in initial attack duties that occur in the area.