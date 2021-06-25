Bear Fire Receives 1/3” of Rain

Press Release

A reconnaissance flight was flown over the Bear Fire on Thursday. No smokes were visible near the fire line. The fire area received almost 1/3” of rain on Thursday, which helped suppression efforts and hindered repair work. This precipitation should help to remove any remaining areas of heat along the southern edge of the fire.

Resources will continue to patrol and mop up fire perimeters where access allows. Chipping work continues in Spring Canyon. On the western and southern edges of the fire, excavators continue to rehabilitate fire line installed by dozers as well as dozer improved roads.

Multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms are anticipated over the fire area through Saturday. These storms are anticipated mainly in the afternoon and evening the next two days. Strong outflow winds around these showers are possible. Be aware that flash flooding is possible in drainages and burn scar area. Friday’s temperatures are anticipated to reach 72° and humidity levels will reach a low of 35%.

On Friday morning morning, Stage 2 Fire Restrictions went into effect on many state and Utah BLM lands. Complete information on all of these restrictions may be found at https://utahfireinfo.gov/active-fire-restriction-documents/ .The Nevada Type 3 Incident Management Team 1 is managing the Bear Fire.