Bear Fire Remains 0% Contained

Press Release

Firefighters on the Bear Fire are carrying out a firing operation on the west side of US-6 in an effort to keep the fire west of the highway.

This firing operation will help crews establish an anchor point so they can build safe, effective containment lines. It will also consume unburned fuels in the path of the main fire to slow its rate of spread.

In addition to the smoke and fire hazards along this stretch of the road, firefighters are reporting large rocks rolling down the hillsides onto the highway. This is a common hazard after fire burns through an area, clearing away vegetation that held rocks and soil in place.

For public and firefighter safety, US-6 remains closed at closed in both directions from milepost 221 at the Emma Park Road junction to milepost 230 at the US-191 junction.