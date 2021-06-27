Bear Fire Remains at 94% Containment

In a report on Sunday morning, it was announced that the Bear Fire remains at 8,313 acres and 94% containment. A local Type 4 Incident Management Team is now overseeing the fire.

On Saturday, firefighters worked in Spring Canyon with chippers to clean wood debris. “Along the western and southern areas of the fireline, excavators will continue repair on dozer lines and dozer improved roads,” the report shared. “Handlines installed on the fire will also be addressed for any needed repairs.”

Winds on Sunday will shift from north/northwest 8-16 mph to east/northeast in the afternoon. Temperatures will reach a high of 83° and chances for thunderstorms in the area are not likely until Tuesday.

“Please continue to drive safely around the fire area as fire vehicles and equipment remain on area roads,” fire command shared. “Drive with caution and be aware that firefighting equipment is often slow and requires a longer stopping distance.”

The report also reminded citizens that Stage 2 Fire Restrictions remain in effect on many state and Utah BLM lands. Complete information on these restrictions may be found online at https://utahfireinfo.gov/active-fire-restriction-documents/.