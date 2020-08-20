BEAR General Board Meetings to Resume

Press Release

Castle Country BEAR (Business Expansion and Retention) is back. There will be a BEAR general meeting at 8 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 27. The meeting will be hosted at the Southeastern Utah Association of Local Governments atrium. The facility is located at 375 South Carbon Avenue in Price.

Karen Titchener MS., NP of the Huntsman Cancer Institute will be presenting on the Huntsman at Home program, which is being implemented in Carbon, Emery and Grand counties. This program will bring direct treatment services to Huntsman patients in the service area, reducing the need to travel for treatment. Refreshments will be served and we look forward to seeing you again.

COVID-19 protocol will be followed. If you suffer from COVID-19 or flu-like symptoms, please see a medical provider and we will see you next time around. If you have someone at home with symptoms, please have them see a medical provider and do not attend the meeting.

Please wear a mask until seated at your table. If you do not have your own mask, one will be provided for you.