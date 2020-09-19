BEAR General Meeting to Highlight Price City Police and Fire Chiefs

It was recently announced that there will be a BEAR general board meeting that will take place beginning at 8 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 24.

At the meeting, Price City Police Chief Brandon Sicilia, along with Price Fire Chief Fitzgerald Petersen, will present the vision for the city related to the two departments. They have recently completed their first year of service as chiefs with the city.

The presentation room at the Southeastern Utah Association of Local Governments, located at 375 South Carbon Avenue in Price, will have room for about 25 individuals. However, BEAR is encouraging participants to attend virtually via Zoom.

Those that are interested in participating in person should RSVP to Jade Powell at (435) 613-0022. The link to join via Zoom can be found here.