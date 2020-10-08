BEAR Meeting to Address Sales Tax Leakage, Demographic Recruitment

Castle County Business Expansion and Retention (BEAR) will host a General Board Meeting on Thursday, Oct. 15 at the Southeastern Association of Local Governments building in Price. The meeting, which will be in the atrium, will start at 8 a.m. and end at 9 a. m. Members of the community are welcome to attend.

The speaker will be Susan Becker of Zions Financial, who will be presenting on two studies commissioned by BEAR. Half of the presentation will deal with the Castle Country Sales Tax Leakage Report. This is a must-know for local businesses. The second have will be on demographic recruitment, which will deal with defining the population that the community should target in recruitment efforts.

All public health protocols shall be observed. The Southeastern Association of Local Governments is located at 375 South Carbon Avenue in Price.