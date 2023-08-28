BEAR Meetings to Return

Last week, it was announced that the Business Expansion and Retention (BEAR) meetings will return after a hiatus that spanned years.

“The economic development partners of Carbon and Emery counties will begin to hold monthly BEAR General Meetings to aid the local businesses in Castle Country in expansion and retention efforts,” BEAR shared.

The meetings will take place on fourth Thursday of each month. Meetings will be at the Jennifer Leavitt Student Center Alumni Room on the USU Eastern campus from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m.

The upcoming BEAR meeting is slated for Thursday, Aug. 31. Dr. Doug Miller, the new associate vice president and chief campus administrator of USU Eastern, will present on his goals and aspirations as he takes the helm of the university.