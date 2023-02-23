Bears Claw at Spartans

ETV News Stock Photo by Dusty Butler

The Spartans and Bears began quarterfinal play on Thursday morning on the campus of Southern Utah University. #6 Summit Academy played with a lot of intensity, especially on the defensive end. The Bears held Emery to nine points in the first quarter, and eventually went up 21-12. Emery then went on a huge 7-0 run, sparked by Wade Stilson and his eight second-quarter points. The Spartans outscored the Bears 17-10 in that span to retake the lead 26-25.

While it remained a back-and-forth battle in the second half, Summit Academy controlled the pace of play and forced Emery to play a half-court set almost exclusively. The Spartans did, however, take a six-point lead before the Bears answered back with two three-pointers to tie it up.

Summit Academy really put down the clamps in the final quarter. The Bears continued to use the long ball to go up by six. Emery tried to answer back, but the only field goal the Spartans would make in the final eight minutes came from Talon Tuttle on an outside shot. Emery was held to just five points as the Bears upset the Spartans 48-42.

Stilson had an incredible game, completing a double-double with 12 points, 10 rebounds, four steals, three assists and three blocks. In fact, his impact on the contest went well beyond those stats. T. Tuttle ended with eight points while Zack Tuttle added eight more off the bench. In the end, Emery could not consistently navigate the Bear defense, as the Spartans were held to a season-low 42 points.

#3 Emery will now drop to the consolation bracket where they will play the loser of #2 Richfield and #7 Juab at 2:30 p.m. on Friday.