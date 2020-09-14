Beautiful Yards in Helper City Recognized in September’s Yard of the Month Awards

As the warm weather begins to concede to the upcoming fall season, Helper City announced its September Yard of the Month and Most Improved yard recipients.

September marked the fifth month that Helper rewarded community members and recognized them for maintaining and creating beautiful landscaping. Each month, Helper City Councilwoman Michelle Goldsmith travels throughout the city to choose and award the yards.

For September, the yard of the month belonged to Jeanne Tasker and her son, Brian Tasker. Scott and Janis Faucett were given the honor of being named the most improved yard in the city.

Those that wish to have their yard featured in the yard of the month awards may nominate themselves for the upcoming months by contacting Helper City Hall. Yards that are noticed by members of the community may also be nominated.