Beautiful Yards Recognized in Helper

Helper City officials were back at it this past week as they worked to highlight and applaud citizens that have taken pride in the upkeep and management of their yards.

The Helper City yard awards returned for the month of June. The awards are presented to the most improved yard and the yard that is chosen as the Helper City Yard of the Month. This is an incentive for citizens to continue to maintain their yards or begin improvements.

For June, the yard of the month went to Rick and Derrena Rowley. The most improved yard was awarded to Phil, Shelby and Mickie Noyes, though it was stated that credit is due in part to the former owner for their hard work.

Those that wish to have their yard featured may nominate themselves for the upcoming months by contacting Helper City Hall. Yards that are noticed by members of the community may also be nominated.