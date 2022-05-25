Become a Foster Parent – Join a Great Team

Have you noticed the signs throughout Carbon County regarding foster care and becoming a foster parent? May is National Foster Care Month and Kobi Prettyman, an area representative of Utah Foster Care, wished to shed some light on an ongoing issue in the foster care world: a steady decline in those signing up to be foster parents. Prettyman stated that this isn’t just happening locally; it is a statewide issue.

She said that they used to get about seven to 15 interested parties for the region, which includes Vernal and Roosevelt, but they are now down to half that. In addition, there is no one that is actively taking the class in the area.

Over time, it has been noticed that there are a lot less families that are completing the class. Prettyman expressed how unfortunate this is, as there is definitely not an decrease in the number of children that are in need of fostering.

Efforts have been ramped up to encourage those that wish to sign up for fostering. Signs have been placed in public places such as the Price City Peace Garden and the softball field as well as at events, such as the rodeo that took place over the weekend.

What may be holding some back from fostering? Prettyman believes that one of the biggest fears is attachment. She stated that though there will likely be attachment, it is worth it for both the children and the parents, even if it is difficult to let them go home.

Foster parents are needed in the community in whatever service that they could provide. The division is working hard to place with kinship and do re-unification, meaning that there are times that families need to take in foster children for a short amount of time.

Prettyman also stated that though things may be hard, they are still doable and even when people aren’t prepared for being a parent of their own children, they figure it out as they go. She credited being a foster parent as very similar.

“Even though it might be seem overwhelming, there are ways to make it work,” said Prettyman.

The biggest benefit, according to Prettyman, is the large impact that fostering has on the children within the community, changing their lives. Prettyman has witnessed a lot of families that reunify and the children get to go home. Their parents are better off through it, and it is great to see the families brought back together. When teens are fostered, Prettyman stated that it is very rewarding to see them heal and become happier and healthier.

The limit of children that can fostered by one family at a time is four, though the foster parent’s own children do not count toward the limit. The process begins by reaching out to Prettyman and having a meeting to gain further knowledge and provide information. From there, there is paperwork, training and background checks. Following, there is a safety inspection of the home and the wait for placement.

“Foster care is a team effort,” Prettyman stated. “A group of people surrounding children and families to better their lives.”

Prettyman stated that a foster parent does not have to be married. Those that are interested in more information may contact Prettyman at (435) 636-0210 or by email at kobi.prettyman@utahfostercare.org.