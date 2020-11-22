Become a Supporting Member of the Western Mining and Railroad Museum

The Western and Mining Railroad Museum, located on Helper City’s Main Street, has announced a new way to support the museum and receive perks at the same time.

Those that wish to become a supporting member of the museum now have the chance. At this time, any level donation will receive a free copy of the Carbon County Historical Society’s newest publication entitled “Dairies of Carbon County.”

Donation levels are $20 per person, $35 for a couple and $50 for a family. There is also an opportunity to join VIP levels at $100, $200 and $500.

Those that become supporting members will receive an annual membership card for unlimited museum visits and won’t be asked for a donation at the door. Members will receive a full year of visits and other perks.

VIP level memberships will receive such benefits as private tours, private events and more. To donate, send a check or money order to PO Box 221, Helper, Utah, 84526. Donations are also accepted by card at (435) 472-5391 or by clicking here.

“Please message us with any questions and leave a note in Messenger with your name, address and email when you do donate, and, if you like, a brief note about why you supported the museum so we can thank you in a Facebook post. Thank you,” the museum shared.