Become a True Blue Partner with USU Eastern

USU Eastern is providing an opportunity to help spread Eagle pride throughout the community while also connecting with students through the True Blue program.

Sofia Crompton stated that they are organizing a program, deemed True Blue Fridays, to encourage students to be more involved in the community. This program will also act to support local businesses.

“Our hope with True Blue Fridays is to continue to promote Price as a college town and get students, local companies, and the college to further engage and interact with each other,” said Crompton.

It was then explained that on True Blue Fridays, a business will be spotlighted on USU Eastern’s social media pages and that the spotlight will offer a student discount. This will allow students to learn about area businesses and what they offer. USU Eastern students will be given a card with the business information, which will be shown at the business to receive the discount.

Businesses that are interested may become a True Blue Partner and offer discounts and deals to students that frequent their place of business. A USU Eastern spirit pack will be gifted to those that sign up, as well as a shoutout as a True Blue partner on social media.

“Show off your USU Eastern Pride to get better connected with students and get some sweet USU Eastern swag when you become a True Blue partner for the school year,” said Crompton.

For more information about the program, including ways to join, please contact Crompton at sofia.crompton@usu.edu.