Beehive Archive: Nine Mile Canyon: Resource Exploitation vs Cultural Preservation

Beehive Archive Press Release

Welcome to the Beehive Archive—your weekly bite-sized look at some of the most pivotal—and peculiar—events in Utah history. With all of the history and none of the dust, the Beehive Archive is a fun way to catch up on Utah’s past. Beehive Archive is a production of Utah Humanities, provided to local papers as a weekly feature article focusing on Utah history topics drawn from our award-winning radio series, which can be heard each week on Utah Public Radio.

Nine Mile Canyon: Resource Exploitation vs Cultural Preservation

Nine Mile Canyon contains an estimated 10,000 rock art sites created over a thousand years ago, and that’s just the beginning of the canyon’s historic and cultural value. But natural gas exploration and extraction nearby pose challenges to preservation efforts.

Don’t let the name fool you. Utah’s Nine Mile Canyon is actually 46 miles long. Home to people for at least 8,000 years, the canyon carves a pathway between the San Rafael Swell and the Uinta Basin. Since the time of those early residents, many have left their mark. As early as 2,500 years ago, Fremont people drew on the canyon walls, and in more recent centuries Ute people did the same. The nineteenth century saw continued use from fur traders and other travelers. In fact, the canyon’s current roadway was built by African-American “buffalo soldiers” in 1886. Nine Mile Canyon contains invaluable historic sites and it is unique in Utah’s landscape. But like many rural places across the state, the cultural value of this site is often in conflict with the economic value of nearby natural resources.

Since 2002, private development of nearby natural gas wells threatens the canyon’s cultural legacy. The canyon stretches through Carbon and Duchesne Counties, just north of the Book Cliffs, and the gas wells are nearby on the West Tavaputs Plateau. Nine Mile Canyon is the best route to and from the gas wells, which means that heavy trucks stir up dust on the canyon’s dirt road, speeding up erosion of the rock art. The seismic impacts of drilling are also a concern to these sensitive archaeological sites.

Many groups have contributed to the ongoing preservation of the canyon’s treasures. Volunteers from the Castle Valley Archaeological Society began to document the rock art panels in 1989. The Nine Mile Canyon Coalition now continues that work of documentation and advocacy. Government agencies also play a role, and even the private gas company has contributed to preservation studies and paved a section of the road. Public appreciation of scenic and culturally valuable sites has only increased in recent decades — as has public reliance on natural gas as an energy source.

In theory, federal law protects the historically valuable sites in Nine Mile Canyon, but the reality is more complicated. Private industry, volunteer organizations, and federal agencies continue to work toward an agreement that balances the interests of private development on public land.

Beehive Archive is a production of Utah Humanities and its partners. Sources consulted in the creation of the Beehive Archive and past episodes may be found at www.utahhumanities.org/stories. © Utah Humanities 2024