BEFORE THE DIVISION OF OIL, GAS AND MINING – DEPARTMENT OF NATURAL RESOURCES STATE OF UTAH

IN THE MATTER OF APPLICATION FOR PERMIT RENEWAL, PERMIT #C/007/041, WEST RIDGE MINE, CARBON COUNTY, UTAH

NOTICE OF INFORMAL CONFERENCE, CAUSE NO. C/007/041

THE STATE OF UTAH TO ALL PERSONS INTERESTED IN THE ABOVE-ENTITLED MATTER.

Notice is hereby given that the Division of Oil, Gas and Mining (Division) will conduct an informal conference on February 7, 2024, beginning at 1:30 pm at the Department of Natural Resources, Petroleum Room, 1594 W North Temple Suite 1210, Salt Lake City, Utah, regarding the above-referenced matter. Participants may join the conference virtually using Google Meet at the following link: meet.google.com/zqw-wzpp-zbn. This informal conference will be conducted in accordance with Utah Administrative Code R645-300-123.

Persons interested in this matter may participate pursuant to Utah Administrative Code R645-300-123. The application and request for informal conference may be inspected at 1594 W North Temple, Suite 1210, Salt Lake City, Utah.

Pursuant to the Americans with Disabilities Act, persons requiring auxiliary communicative aids and services to enable them to participate in this conference should call Levy Woodruff at (801) 538-5352 at least three working days prior to the hearing date.

DATED this 22nd day of January 2024.

Published in the ETV Newspaper January 24, 2024.