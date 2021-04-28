BEFORE THE DIVISION OF OIL, GAS, AND MINING DEPARTMENT OF NATURAL RESOURCES STATE OF UTAH NOTICE OF AGENCY ACTION CAUSE NO. OGM 015-21-01

IN THE MATTER OF THE REQUEST OF TWIN BRIDGES RESOURCES, LLC FOR RELEASE OF SURETY HELD BY THE UTAH STATE TREASURER’S OFFICE, FOR TWIN BRIDGES RESOURCES, LLC, AS PRINCIPAL.

THE STATE OF UTAH TO ALL PERSONS INTERESTED IN THE ABOVE ENTITLED MATTER.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Division of Oil, Gas, and Mining (Division) is commencing an informal adjudicative proceeding to consider the request of Twin Bridges Resources, LLC. for the release of a bond in the amount of $30,000.00 held by Utah State Treasurer’s Office, for Twin Bridges Resources, LLC. as principal. The adjudicative proceeding will be conducted informally following Utah Admin. R649-10, Administrative Procedures.

Division records show that a well or wells located in Emery County, Utah, have been insured under this bond and subject to release.

All requests and other documents relating to this matter may be inspected in the Division’s office at 1594 West North Temple, Suite 1210, Salt Lake City, Utah 84116.

Administrative action to release liability under the bond may be taken unless a written objection is filed within fifteen (15) days after publication of this Notice by a person authorized to participate as a party in this informal adjudicative proceeding. The Division’s Presiding Officer for this proceeding is Bart Kettle, Deputy Director at PO Box 145801, Salt Lake City, Utah 84114-5801. If such a protest or Notice of intervention is received, a hearing will be scheduled in accordance with the aforementioned administrative procedure rule. Protestants or interveners should be prepared to demonstrate at the hearing how this matter affects their interests.

Dated this 15th day of April 2021

STATE OF UTAH

DIVISION OF OIL, GAS & MINING

Bart Kettle

Deputy Director

Published in the ETV Newspaper April 28, 2021.