Benjamin Thomas (Tom) Akers, Jr. of Goodyear, Arizona, passed away at home on August 3, 2020 at the age of 68 due to complications of cancer.

Tom was born to parents Ben and Martha Akers on November 7, 1951 in Oak Hill, WV. He was the eldest of four siblings. He graduated from Fayetteville High School in 1969, earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Electrical Engineering and an Associate Degree in Mining Engineering from West Virginia Institute of Technology. Beyond his academic accomplishments, he was proud to be an Eagle Scout.

Tom married Lora Tygrett in 1970. She was his love, business partner and best friend for over 50 years. They had one child, Brian Thomas in 1971. Tom worked as a maintenance engineer and electrical engineer for coal mines in WV at Southern Appalachian Coal, Allied Chemical and Cedar Coal. In 1981 he moved to Price, Utah and began working as a manager of Electrical Engineering for Emery Mining, the Assistant Maintenance Superintendent at the Cottonwood Mine and later the Maintenance Superintendent at the Deer Creek Mine. Tom and Lora owned and operated a few small businesses while in Price. He finished the last 23 years of his career working at Intermountain Electronics in Price, Utah as General Manager and Senior Vice President, manufacturing electrical distribution equipment for several industries.

While in Utah Tom and the family enjoyed many outdoor activities such as skiing, hiking, biking and riding street and dirt motorcycles. Tom and Brian enjoyed racing dirt bikes in motocross, desert and flat track events in the western United States. As a result of that hobby, Tom served as President of the Carbon Emery Motorcycle Association for several years. In 2001 he became certified as a Private Pilot and continued to enjoy flying for pleasure and business. He was also a Major and Deputy Squadron Commander in the Castle Valley Squadron of Civil Air Patrol. After moving to Arizona he served as Treasurer of the Goodyear Airport Tenants Association. Tom always felt it was important to be involved and serve in the community.

Tom is survived by his wife Lora, his son Brian and wife Kristen, granddaughter Brianne and her husband Jed, his brother James and wife Patty, his brother John and wife Barbara. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Sheryl Richardson and niece Rebecca Richardson.

Due to the current concerns with Covid-19 no services are planned but a celebration of life will be held at a later date.