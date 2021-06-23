Bennion Creek Fire 94% Contained

Bennion Creek Fire: 8,313 acres, 94% containment. Began June 4, 2021.

Update: On Tuesday, crews noticed an area of heat on the western flank of the fire. Helicopter bucket drops were used in this area to mitigate and keep this area of the fire in check. Most of the fire perimeter is in monitor and patrol status. Equipment, such as water hose lays, is being backhauled off of the fire.

Fireline suppression repair activities are progressing on the eastern and southeastern edges of the fire. This work is being completed with hand crews, engines, excavators and a chipper. This work is estimated to be 60% completed and is anticipated to be done in the next several work shifts.

Weather: A RED FLAG WARNING is in effect for the fire area through Thursday. Dry thunderstorms may develop around the fire area later Wednesday afternoon through the evening. The main threat from these storms is the potential for lightning strikes in combination with no precipitation. There will be a greater chance for scattered rainfall Thursday, and potentially heavy rainfall locally. Wednesday’s temperatures will reach 84° in lower elevations and humidity levels will be 16-18%. Strong and erratic winds are expected around any developed thunderstorms.

Resources: A total of 107 firefighters are assigned to the fire. Resources include two hand crews, five helicopters, four engines, one dozer, two excavators and one chipper.

Closures: Bennion Ridge Road, Bear Ridge Road, Starvation Road and Fish Creek Trail. These closures are for public and firefighter safety.

Restrictions: There are fire restrictions in effect on state and Utah BLM lands. A Stage 1 Fire Restriction is in effect on the Manti-La Sal National Forest. Complete information on all of these restrictions may be found at https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/announcements/7518/ .

Jurisdiction: The fire is in the jurisdiction of the Manti-La Sal National Forest, Bureau of Land Management, state and private lands. Nevada Type 3 Incident Management Team 1 is managing the fire.