Bennion Creek Fire Advances, Mandatory Evacuation in Effect

The Manti-La Sal National Forest Service announced a mandatory evacuation for Aspen Cove in Scofield due to the Bennion Creek Fire.

The evacuation was put in place at 5 p.m. on Thursday afternoon due to the extreme fire behavior and winds pushing the fire toward the community.

According to reports on Thursday morning, the Bennion Creek Fire has burned a total 1,471 acres and is 25% contained.

The forest service advises all residents to leave immediately and the public to remain clear of the area for public and firefighter safety.