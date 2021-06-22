Bennion Creek Fire Containment Increases

Bennion Creek Fire: 8,313 acres, 80% containment. Began June 4, 2021.

Update: Containment on the Bennion Creek Fire has increased to 80%, and acreage remains at 8,313. As of Tuesday morning, the Nevada Type 3 Incident Management Team is managing the Bennion Creek Fire.

Helicopter bucket drops were used on the fire on Monday where areas of heat and smoke were visible. The hose lays on the western flank and spot fire are no longer needed and are in the process of being backhauled off of the line. The wood chipping work along Starvation Road is anticipated to be completed on Tuesday. Other repairs that are being made include repair work to roads damaged during firefighting efforts. Overall, fire suppression repair is considered to be halfway complete on the fire. This work will continue until the area is considered safe for the firefighters and public.

Winds have repeatedly successfully tested containment lines on the Bennion Creek Fire. Interior smokes within the containment lines may continue to be visible in upcoming days. There remains the potential for fire due to rollout on areas of uncontained line. Fuels within the area remain critically dry, and the potential for rapid fire spread and large fire growth exists for new starts.

Weather: Critical fire weather conditions will remain across the fire area for dry conditions with gusty winds. Winds will increase out of the southwest and cloud cover will increase throughout Tuesdat. This cloud cover will bring slightly cooler temperatures through the week. A chance of dry thunderstorms will exist on Wednesday and continue in to Thursday.

Resources: A total of 111 firefighters are assigned to the fire. Resources include two hand crews, five helicopters, four engines, one dozer, two excavators and two chippers.

Closures: Bennion Ridge Road, Bear Ridge Road, Starvation Road and Fish Creek Trail. These closures are for public and firefighter safety.

Restrictions: There are fire restrictions in effect on state and Utah BLM lands. A Stage 1 Fire Restriction is in effect on the Manti-La Sal National Forest. Complete information on all of these restrictions may be found athttps://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/announcements/7518/.

Jurisdiction: The fire is in the jurisdiction of the Manti-La Sal National Forest, Bureau of Land Management, state and private lands. Nevada Type 3 Incident Management Team is managing the fire.