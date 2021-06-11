Bennion Creek Fire Containment Increases

Bennion Creek Fire: 8,329 acres, 34% containment. Began June 4, 2021.

Update: Containment on the Bennion Creek Fire has increased to 34%, and the fire remains at 8,329 total acres. The additional containment is along Starvation Road as well as the entire spot east of the road. Please note that today’s map does not reflect black containment around the entirety of this spot, but the mapping will be updated tomorrow. A printable version of today’s fire map may be found here: https://tinyurl.com/6ewxtm9n .

Additional engines and hand crews will be supporting today’s firefighting operations. Around the southeast corner of the fire, crews will continue plumbing work to provide water support on the fire’s edge. Two additional crews will establish containment lines, monitor and mop-up the western perimeter of the fire. Work along Starvation Road will continue to strengthen containment lines. Firefighters will continue to secure structures around Scofield Estates and Sugar House Camp. On the southeast flank of the fire, firefighters will continue their work to along the dozer line and grid for areas of heat.

Weather: A RED FLAG WARNING is in effect for the fire through tonight, bringing the potential for rapid fire spread. The fire area will experience temperatures near 88° at upper elevations today with winds along the ridgetops gusting 25-30 mph this afternoon. These conditions are expected to produce critical fire weather conditions this afternoon through this evening. Friday’s weather will bring the chance of dry thunderstorms with erratic, gusty winds.

Resources: A total of 283 firefighters are assigned to the fire. Resources include 10 hand crews, 5 helicopters, 14 Engines, and 2 dozers.

Closures: Bennion Ridge Road, Forest Road 0008 (Bear Ridge Road), Starvation Road, and Fish Creek Trail. These closures are for public and firefighter safety.

Evacuations: There are currently no mandatory evacuations for the fire.

Restrictions: There are fire restrictions in effect on state and Utah BLM lands. A Stage 1 Fire Restriction will go in to effect on the Manti-La Sal on June 18, 2021. Complete information on all of these restrictions may be found at https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/announcements/7518/

Jurisdiction: The fire is in the jurisdiction of the Manti-La Sal National Forest, Bureau of Land Management, state and private lands. California Interagency Incident Management Team 10 is managing the fire.