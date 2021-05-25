Bennion Creek Fire Continues to Grow *Photo Gallery*

Bennion Creek Fire Update Monday, June 7, 2021 – Daily Update Email: Colin.Dunn@USDA.gov Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/UtahWildfire Websites: https://www.utahfireinfo.gov

Date Started: June 4, 2021 Location: Bennion Ridge, Manti-La Sal NF, UT

Cause: Natural Total acres: 1,200 Containment: 10% Total Personnel: 150

June 7, 2021, 4 p.m.

FIRE SUMMARY

The Bennion Fire is continuing to burn in the vicinity of Skyline and Starvation roads on the Manti-La Sal National Forest. Handcrews and engines made progress on Monday with the assistance of aircraft, leading to 10% containment. Warm, dry and windy weather led to moderate fire growth, bringing the total acreage to 1,200 acres. A Type-3 Incident Management Team (IMT) is running the fire. Smoke is visible in the surrounding communities and from Highway 6. Starvation Road and Bennion Ridge Road are closed for public and firefighter safety. Please remain clear of the fire area.

Current Resources:

Handcrews: 5

Engines: 6

Helicopters: 5

Dozer: 1

Closures: Bennion Ridge Road and Starvation Road

Evacuations: None