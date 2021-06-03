Bennion Creek Fire Expands to Rugged Country, 10% Contained

Date Started: June 4, 2021 Location: Bennison Ridge, Manti- La Sal NF, UT

Cause: Natural Total acres: 6514 Containment: 10% Total Personnel: 227

The Bennion Creek fire has continued to expand in remote and rugged country northwest of Scofield Reservoir. The fire is burning in the area between Skyline and Starvation roads, on the Manti-La Sal National Forest. An evacuation and closures remain in effect for areas affected by the fire. Firefighters are working aggressively to contain the fire, protect structures and mop up perimeter lines.

Saturday afternoon, strong winds caused rapid fire growth to the fire’s south, within the area of Sugar House Camp and to the fire’s north, within the area of Bennion Creek Camp. Crews completed a successful burnout, which prevented further fire from crossing east of Starvation Road or south of Forest Road 0008. Aside from the burnout, significant growth did not occur overnight. For public safety, Aspen Cove subdivision has been evacuated. The evacuation order will be reevaluated daily depended of the fire’s activity.

Today, engines and crews will continue to mop up any heat and enhance control lines around structures in Bennion Creek Camp and Sugar House Camp on the east side of the fire. Planning and preparation for potential future protection of structures around Scofield Reservoir will continue. Crews will continue to mop up heat and enhance line around the fire east of Starvation Creek. On the north side, crews will work to secure and improve handline and dozer line, and scout for opportunities for additional control lines. On the south and west sides, crew will continue constructing fireline along the 0008 road at the heads of Kelly Canyon and Bennion Creek drainages. Scouting of additional control features west of Starvation Creek is ongoing. Crews are working diligently to fortify lines as much as possible as forecasted hot, dry, and breezy weather sets in for the week.

Two heavy, two medium, and one light helicopter are supporting suppression efforts today. A temporary flight restriction remains in place over the fire.

Smoke is visible in the surrounding communities and from Highway 6. Starvation road, Bennion Ridge road, Forest Road 0008(Bear Ridge Road), and Fish Creek Trail are closed for public & firefighter safety. The Aspen Cove subdivision has been evacuated. Please remain clear of the fire area.

Current Staffing:

Handcrews: 8

Engines: 8

Helicopters: 5

Dozer: 1

Closures: Bennion Ridge Road, Forest Road 0008 (Bear Ridge Road), Starvation Road, and Fish Creek Trail.

Evacuations: The Aspen Cove subdivision has been evacuated; its status will be re-evaluated tomorrow evening.