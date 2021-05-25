Bennion Creek Fire Grows to 700 Acres

Bennion Creek Fire Update Sunday, June 6, 2021 – Daily Update Fire Information 202-320-7170 (7:30 a.m.-8:00 p.m.) Email: Colin.Dunn@USDA.gov Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/UtahWildfire Websites: https://www.utahfireinfo.gov

Date Started: June 4, 2021 Location: Bennion Ridge, Manti-La Sal NF, UT

Cause: Natural Total acres: 700 Containment: 0% Total Personnel: 132

6 June 6, 2021, 8:00 PM

FIRE SUMMARY

The Bennion Fire was reported on June 4, 2021. It is burning on the Manti-La Sal National Forest. The fire is burning is steep, rugged terrain, making access for ground resources difficult. Dry and windy red flag conditions led to increased fire growth and extreme fire behavior on Sunday. Handcrews and engines are being assisted by five helicopters and several air tankers. A Type-3 Incident Management Team (IMT) took over the fire Sunday evening. Smoke is visible in the surrounding communities and from Highway 6. For public and firefighter safety, please avoid the fire area.

Current Resources:

Handcrews: 5

Engines: 3

Helicopters: 5

Closures : None

Evacuations: None