Bennion Creek Fire Now 10% Contained

As of Tuesday morning, it was reported that good progress is being made in stopping the latest growth of the Bennion Creek Fire. One evacuation and several closures will remain in effect for the areas that are affected.

Firefighters are working hard to contain the fire while also protecting structures and mopping up perimeter lines. California Team 10 assumed command of the Bennion Fire and the focus is being honed in on continuing to build fireline around the fire that crossed east of Starvation Road on Sunday by aircraft, dozers and crews.

It was stated that the new burned area remains north of Forest Road 009, which is located near Starvation Spring. The fire did not have significant growth beyond the fire lines overnight and no additional evacuation orders have been issued, though the evacuation order for Aspen Cove remains in place and will be reevaluated daily, depending on the fire’s activity.

Additionally, the crews will continue to enhance protective measures for the structures in Bennion Creek and Sugar House camps and the planning and prep for possible future protection of structures around Scofield Reservoir will continue.

A temporary flight restriction also remains in place over the fire. Smoke is visible in the surrounding communities as well as from Highway 6. Starvation Road, Bennion Ridge Road, Forest Road 0008 and Fish Creek Trail are all closed for public and firefighter safety.

The Bennion Creek Fire is currently mapped at approximately 8,325 acres and is now 10% contained.