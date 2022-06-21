April 4, 1939 – June 3, 2022

Modesto, California – Bessie Pappas Grillos, 83, of Modesto, passed away on June 3, 2022, after battling Parkinson’s disease and dementia.

Bessie was born on April 4, 1939, in Hiawatha, Utah, to Nick and Mary Katsavrias, and was active in the Greek Orthodox Church all of her life.

Bessie met husband Pete Pappas at a church dance in Price, Utah. They were married in 1962 and had two sons, Pete Pappas, Jr. and Mike Pappas. Always famous for her cooking, Bessie created a warm, welcoming home for her family and countless friends. Bessie proved to be a dutiful wife and loving, caring mother.

As a broadcasting professional, Bessie was instrumental in helping husband Pete and his twin brother, Mike Pappas, build, manage and own radio stations in Las Vegas, Tulare and Modesto. Eventually, Pete and Mike, along with brother Harry J. Pappas, built and launched KMPH-TV in the Fresno-Visalia television market. At each location, Bessie was the unsung hero who helped manage the stations in the always-difficult but growing broadcast industry. Eventually, Bessie and Pete settled in Modesto and owned two radio stations, KHOP-FM and KTRB-AM. In 1986, Pete suddenly passed away at almost 49-years old, leaving Bessie a young widow.

In 1998, Bessie married Steve Grillos, a retired CSU Stanislaus professor. Bessie enjoyed travel, cooking traditional Greek food and pastries, and caring for her yard. She looked forward to hosting special occasions and holiday dinners.

Bessie had a limitless supply of energy and was always active in her church’s Greek Food Festivals and other church activities. She held various positions in the Daughters of Penelope and Philoptochos. Anyone who came in contact with Bessie felt special and loved. She was held in high esteem by all who knew her.

Steve and Bessie shared 22 loving years together until his passing on February 9, 2021. Bessie finished her professional career working for Modesto City Schools and retired in 2011.

Bessie is survived by her sons, Pete Pappas, Jr. and Mike Pappas and his wife Katerina; grandchildren, Panayiota, Manolie and Yianni, all in Denver, CO; brother Gust Katsavrias (Sharon), Price, UT; sister-in-law Noula Pappas, Fresno CA; brother-in-law, Harry J. Pappas (Stella A. Pappas), Reno NV; and many nieces and nephews who all grieve the loss of their beloved Thea Bessie.

Trisagion services were held at 6:00 PM on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at Salas Brothers Funeral Chapel, 419 Scenic Dr, Modesto, CA 95350. Funeral services were held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 313 Tokay Ave., Modesto, CA 95350. Interment at Lakewood Memorial Park, 900 Santa Fe Ave, Hughson, CA 95326.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church at the address above.