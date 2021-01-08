Betti Curtis passed away suddenly on Tuesday, January 5, 2021. Daphene Bettilea Clark was born on July 9, 1937, in Ft. Duchene, UT to Tain and Darlene Clark. She was named after her mother’s twin sister Daphene. She loved and adored her aunt, but she did not like Daphene as her own name. That is why she always went by Betti. Betti was sealed on May 17, 1958, to Earl Curtis her eternal companion in the Manti Temple, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and believed in eternal families.

Betti is survived by her children Tain (LaNan) Curtis, Price, Kelli (Gary) Curtis, Orangeville, and Darrell (Janene) Curtis, West Valley City, 10 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren, siblings; Smokey Clark, (Vera) Clark, Muggs (Valynda) Clark, Connie (Kent) Norton, and Shirlee (Larry) Lopan. Proceeded in death by her beloved husband Earl Max Curtis, Sister Barbara Henderson, Sister-in-law Cleora Clark, Brother Chub Clark, and Parents Tain and Darlene Clark.

Mom/Grandma loved her grandchildren and great grandchildren very much. She was an avid reader always having two or three books she was reading at a time. She also loved crosswords and word games and always could be found with one. She loved her family and no matter where we lived growing up (Denver, Grand Junction, Colorado and West Valley), we visited with her family at least monthly. Family always came first. As a family, we went to family reunions no matter where we had to go. That was always a highlight for us to visit. Her mind was always sharp and could recall memories of family from when she was little. She loved sitting on her Grandma Clarks lap and visiting aunts and uncles growing up. She loved her siblings and most of all, her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She always wanted to make sure she met each new addition to the family and loved each one. She went to as many concerts, games, or other family events she could to show her support for the family she loved so dearly.

She was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and loved the association she had with the members of her ward.

A viewing will be held Friday, January 8th from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Valley View Mortuary in West Valley 4100 South and 4800 West, in West Valley. A family gathering will be held in Price at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints chapel at 400 North 454 East, Price Utah at 12:00 with a graveside service at 1:00 p.m.