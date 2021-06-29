Laraine B Lister born Betty Joyce Giles, later legally changed it to Betty Laraine Joyce Giles.

Born to Melvin J. Giles and Ina Adell Franklin in Price Utah on January 4, 1937 Passed July 4, 2021 in Palmdale, California after a long illnesses.

Married Lonnie D. Lister May 21 1955, sealed in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter day Saints June 19, 1959.

Preceded in death by husband, both parents, a sister, and two granddaughters.

Survived by sons Lonnie D. Lister, and Micheal D. Lister (Jessica Sanchez), daughters Lorrie L. Krompel, and Shirlene J Gines (Ronnie Gines). 10 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren. Sister Darlene Lether and several nieces and nephew’s.

Services are being held In Phoenix, AZ at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona.