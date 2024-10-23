Beverly Lopez, born to Burton and Lila Jensen Burr, peacefully returned to her heavenly Father on October 16, 2024, at the age of 86, surrounded by her beloved family.

Beverly is survived by her loving husband, Victor, with whom she shared 63 wonderful years of marriage, filled with joy, laughter, and their unique quirky humor. Together, they created countless cherished memories.

Her childhood was a tapestry of joy, enriched by the love of her parents and time spent with her extended family. Beverly’s passions included music, dancing, and sharing lunches at Olive Garden and Denny’s with family and friends. She cherished visits from loved ones, including neighbors Ann, Chandra, and Joleen. Beverly dedicated many years to her career at Skaggs/Osco Drugs before retiring.

As a devoted Navy wife and mother for over 30 years, Beverly lived her life to the beat of her own drum. Her family was her greatest treasure, and she prioritized spending quality time with them. In her later years, Beverly became an avid Catholic, actively serving her church as a Eucharistic minister, teaching others, and embracing the role of a godparent to guide them in their faith.

She is survived by her loving husband Victor; son Joe (Teresa) Lopez; daughters Shelly (David) Millring, Christy (Gary) Lambson, and Sherry (Michael) Ware; ten grandchildren; and sixteen great-grandchildren.

A celebration of Beverly’s life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations be made to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation in her honor.

Arrangements are made under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary. 110 South Bluff Street, St. George, Utah. 435-673-2454. Family and friends are invited to share memories on Beverly’s digital memorial page at www.SpilsburyMortuary.com